New Delhi [India], March 18 (ANI): The Congress President Mallikarjun Kharege has approved the appointment of AICC observers for Maharashtra, Delhi, Arunachal Pradesh, and Tripura to oversee the selection of District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents.

According to an official release issued on Tuesday, the Congress President has approved the appointment of AICC Observers for the selection of District Congress Committee (DCC) Presidents with immediate effect. The initiative is part of the party's Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan, an organisational restructuring campaign to strengthen the grassroots cadre and leaders of the party.

Also Read | Rajasthan Becomes 1st State To Sign MoU With Union Ministry Under Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0.

Meanwhile, following the announcement of the election schedule for five states, Congress MP K.C. Venugopal on Monday criticised the Election Commission of India, arguing that the dates could have been announced earlier for the polls. He further alleged that the ECI is exhibiting a biased attitude towards opposition parties.

Earlier, All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary KC Venugopal presided over a detailed review meeting at Indira Bhawan with General Secretaries, In-charges and PCC Presidents from the Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan (SSA) states.

Also Read | IRCTC Rolls Out Shri Ramayana Yatra 2026: Dates, Route, Fare and Complete Tour Details Inside.

During the meeting, Venugopal directed the Pradesh Congress Committees (PCCs) to complete the formation of District Congress Committees (DCCs) within 15 days, Block Committees within 30 days and Mandal, Gram Panchayat, along with Booth Level Committees within 60 days.

The instructions also emphasised ensuring proper representation for all communities, including SC, ST, OBC, and minority groups, and organising training programmes at both district and block levels.

Under the SSA initiative, DCC Presidents have already been appointed in 14 states, covering a total of 525 DCCs, while the process has been formally announced in six additional states.

Sharing updates on X, Venugopal wrote, "Held a detailed and productive meeting today at Indira Bhawan with the General Secretaries, In-charges and PCC Presidents from states where DCC Presidents have been appointed under the Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan," he wrote.

"As of now, the appointment of DCC Presidents under SSA has been successfully completed in 14 states, with 525 new DCC Presidents appointed. The process has also been formally announced in six more states, marking the next phase of organisational strengthening," he added.

"We issued clear directions to PCCs to complete the formation of DCC committees within 15 days, Block Committees within 30 days, and Mandal, Gram Panchayat & Booth Level Committees within 60 days, while ensuring proper representation to all communities - especially for SC, ST, OBC & Minorities. They have also been instructed to hold training programmes at the District and Block levels," the post stated.

Venugopal also highlighted the centrality of SSA in building a robust organisational structure, stating, "Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan remains central to building a strong, active and people-oriented organisation from the ground up."

Meanwhile, Congress leader Mahesh Kumar Goud earlier said these meetings strengthen the organisation and inform about the given directions.

"These meetings happen every month to strengthen the organisation from the village level to the district level. We have been advised of some measures to take up in the coming 3 months... Before this, we will conclude appointments from the village to the DCC level along with BLS...," Kumar told ANI.

Furthermore, Andhra Pradesh Congress President YS Sharmila said the discussion in the meeting centred on the organisation's growth.

She said, "It was about organisational strengthening... Most of the district presidents in the party have been appointed. The whole discussion was about how to take it up from there, down to the booth level." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)