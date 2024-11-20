Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 20 (ANI): Nita Ambani, the Founder-Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, cast her vote at a polling booth in Mumbai on Wednesday for the Maharashtra Assembly elections.

"I have just cast my vote. It is an extremely proud feeling as a citizen of Mumbai to exercise my right to vote. I hope all Mumbaikars have come out and voted today. (I am) looking forward to the results," Nita Ambani told reporters.

Earlier in the day, Mukesh Ambani, his sons Anant Ambani and Akash Ambani, Akash's wife Shloka Mehta, exercised their franchise at a Mumbai polling booth.

After casting their votes for the Maharashtra assembly polls, the Ambanis showed their indelible ink-smeared fingers in front of the media, outside the pooling booth.

Polling for 288-seat Maharashtra assembly elections concluded on Wednesday, with an approximate voter turnout of 58.22 per cent recorded till 5.00 pm.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), the highest turnout was seen in Gadchiroli district at 69.63 per cent, while Mumbai city recorded the lowest at 49.07 per cent. Thane recorded 49.76 per cent.

Polling for the second and last phase of Jharkhand assembly elections also concluded on Wednesday with an approximate voter turnout of 67.59 per cent till 5.00 pm.

Voting began at 7 am on Wednesday for the single phase on 288 seats of the Maharashtra assembly elections and the second phase of the Jharkhand Assembly elections, covering the remaining 38 seats.

The results for Maharashtra and Jharkhand will be announced on November 23.

Earlier, Anand Mahindra also cast his vote and posted his inked finger picture on X saying, "Our greatest personal wealth is our right to vote in the world's largest democracy".

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das along with his wife cast their vote at the Activity School polling centre in the Malabar Hill assembly constituency and commended the arrangements at the polling station, lauding the Election Commission for its efficient planning.

"The arrangements (at the polling station) were very good. I congratulate the Election Commission. The elections are being held in the middle of the week, so everyone is expecting a high voter turnout," Das said after casting his vote.

The single-phase Maharashtra assembly elections commenced at 7 a.m. today across 288 constituencies, with voting set to conclude at 6 p.m. The elections have attracted 4,136 candidates, including 2,086 independents, vying for seats in the politically significant state.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is contesting 149 seats, while its alliance partners, Shiv Sena and the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction), are fighting for 81 and 59 seats, respectively. On the other side, the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which includes the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), is aiming to regain political ground. (ANI)

