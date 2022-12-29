Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], December 29 (ANI): BJP MLA Nitesh Rane along with a women's delegation met Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday and sought a law on love jihad and against forcible conversion.

"There are lots of morchas being carried out by organizations to demand strict law against love jihad. With women delegation we have made a request to the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Fadvanis to make a law and also an anti-conversion law on the lines of Karnataka, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh," Rane told reporters.

"Both Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister were very positive about the demands and have assured that in coming months strict law against love jihad will be made," he added.

Fadvanis had said earlier this month that the state government will study laws made in different states against forcible conversions.

"We have not taken any decision yet, but we will study the laws made by different states in this regard," Fadnavis had said on questions about law against 'love jihad'. (ANI)

