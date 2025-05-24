New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) Niti Aayog's 10th Governing Council meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, began here on Saturday.

The theme of the Governing Council meeting is 'Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat@2047'.

Also Read | TS POLYCET Result 2025 Out at polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in: SBTET Releases Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test Exam Results, Know Steps To Check Rank Card.

The council, the apex body of Niti Aayog, includes all state chief ministers, lieutenant governors of Union Territories, and several Union ministers. Prime Minister Modi is the chairman of Niti Aayog.

It is the first major meeting of the prime minister with chief ministers of all states and lieutenant governors of Union Territories after Operation Sindoor.

Also Read | Apple's Decision To Expand iPhone Manufacturing in India Shows Growing Global Confident in Country's Manufacturing Ecosystem: BJP Kerala President Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

"In line with his commitment to take all the states together as 'Team India' for a Viksit Bharat, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will chair the 10th Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog on May 24, 2025.

"...the Governing Council Meeting will discuss the approach on Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat @2047," Niti Aayog had said in a statement earlier.

According to the statement, the idea of Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat is a call for states to craft bold, long-term, and inclusive vision documents aligned with national priorities yet grounded in local realities.

"These visions must include time-bound targets," it had said.

Generally, the full council meeting happens every year, and last year, it was held on July 27.

The first meeting of the council took place on February 8, 2015.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)