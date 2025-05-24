Hyderabad, May 24: The Telangana State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) officially released the TS POLYCET Result 2025 today, May 24. Candidates who appeared for the Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test examination or TS POLYCET 2025 exam can check their rank cards by visiting the official website of TS POLYCET at polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in.

It must be noted that the TS POLYCET exam served as the gateway for admission into various polytechnic colleges across Telangana. Now that the Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test exam results are out, students can check their scores and download their rank cards by using their hall ticket number and other details.

How To Download TS POLYCET 2025 Rank Card:

Visit the official website of TS POLYCET at polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the "TS POLYCET Rank Card 2025" link

Enter using your hall ticket number and other details

Click on submit

Your TS POLYCET result will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout of the rank card for future reference

Candidates belonging to the General category must secure a minimum of 30 per cent marks (i.e., 36 out of 120) to qualify. However, it is worth noting that there is no minimum qualifying mark for candidates belonging to the SC and ST categories. Candidates who clear the TS POLYCET 2025 exam will be invited to participate in the counselling process.

The counselling schedule and other details are expected to be announced soon on the official website of TS POLYCET. For more details, candidates can check the website.

