New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday expressed deep sorrow on the demise of former Jharkhand Chief Minister and co-founder of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha Shibu Soren.

In his condolence message, Nitish Kumar said that Shibu Soren's demise is an "irreparable loss" for the country.

"Chief Minister (Nitish Kumar) said that late Shibu Soren was a renowned politician. He was the Chief Minister of Jharkhand thrice. He has made a significant contribution to the politics of Jharkhand. His demise has caused an irreparable loss not only in the political and social field of Jharkhand but the entire country," stated the release from Bihar CMO on the demise of Shibu Soren.

"The Chief Minister has prayed to God for eternal peace of the departed soul and to provide strength to his family and fans to bear the grief in this hour of sorrow," the release added.

Additionally, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami also offered his condolences of the demise of former JMM president.

"The news of the passing of Jharkhand's former Chief Minister Shibu Soren Ji is extremely distressing. His entire life was dedicated to the upliftment of the backward classes and tribal communities," Dhami wrote in a post on X.

"I pray to God that the departed soul finds a place at His divine feet and that the grief-stricken family and supporters are granted the strength to bear this immense sorrow," he added.

Former Odisha CM and BJP chief Naveen Patnaik offered his condolences and said that the prominent tribal leader will be remembered for his dedication to fight for the rights of the tribal and marginalised people.

"Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of former Jharkhand Chief Minister and founder of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha ShibuSoren. He was a prominent tribal leader and will be remembered for his dedication to fight for the rights of the tribal and marginalised people. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family, friends, and followers in the hour of grief," Patnaik wrote on a post on X.

Former Chief Minister of Jharkhand and leader of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader Shibu Sore,n passed away after a prolonged illness at the age of 81 on Monday morning in New Delhi.

Shibu Soren led the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha for 38 years and is known as the founding patron of the party. He served thrice as CM of Jharkhand in 2005, 2008-2009, and 2009-2010.

Popularly addressed as "Dishom Guru," he cofounded Jharkhand Mukti Morcha with A.K. Roy and Binod Bihari Mahato and led the movement demanding a separate Jharkhand state. He dreams of a separate identity for the Jharkhand people came in fruition in 2000.

Over a four-decade career in politics, Soren was elected to the Lok Sabha eight times and served as a Rajya Sabha MP for two terms. (ANI)

