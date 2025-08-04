Mandi, August 4: Three people were killed and two others sustained serious injuries after a car veered off the road and plunged into a deep gorge on the Janjehli-Chhatri road in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district on Monday morning, said the police. The accident occurred approximately 90 kilometres from the district headquarters. According to preliminary reports, all five occupants of the vehicle were residents of the Chhatri area. The cause of the accident is yet to be officially confirmed. Bapatla: 6 Workers From Odisha Killed in Quarry Accident at Construction Site in Andhra Pradesh; CM N Chandrababu Naidu Expresses Deep Sorrow Over Loss of Lives.

Local police and emergency teams rushed to the scene after being alerted. The injured were taken to a nearby hospital for immediate treatment, and the bodies of the deceased have been sent for postmortem. More information is awaited.

