Patna (Bihar) [India], October 18 (ANI): Praising Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's leadership, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairperson Harivansh Narayan Singh said that his activeness and sense of responsibility will earn him the position he truly deserves.

In an interview with ANI, the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman said, "Unki (Nitish Kumar) sakriyata aur vision unko wahi daitva dega, which he deserves ("His [Nitish Kumar's] activeness and responsibility will give him the position he truly deserves)."

He further spoke about Bihar's journey of development and how Nitish Kumar's leadership has transformed the state over the past two decades.

"There used to be one bridge connecting North Bihar and South Bihar... The second bridge, built in 1981 to connect Patna and North Bihar, was initiated by the coalition governments in 1967. Bihar had to wait 30-35 years for a bridge to be built... More than 1,100 bridges were built during Nitish Kumar's tenure..." he said.

He added, "When Bihar separated from Jharkhand, slogans were raised in Jharkhand that 'Bihar ke paas kya bacha, Aalu, Balu aur Lalu...' Aalu meant that there was not much agricultural production, and Balu meant that it did not have any economic resources like minerals... And Lalu was a symbol of misrule..."

Discussing the state's growth after bifurcation, Harivansh said Bihar has made remarkable progress under Nitish Kumar and is now "ready for takeoff."

He also remarked that during Congress governments, Bihar was kept at the last in terms of development parity.

Harivansh further spoke on the possibility of Nitish Kumar becoming Chief Minister again after the upcoming polls.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Harivansh highlighted Nitish Kumar's vision, personal integrity, and transparency in politics."There's no alternative to Nitish Kumar in Bihar. Among all the new people, if you compare Nitish's vision, no one can match him--personal integrity and what we call transparency, which is remarkable when a person remains untainted in power for 20 years. No family member has been involved (in corruption).

He emerged from Jayaprakash Narayan's movement and practically implemented the ideals of Jayaprakash Narayan and Lohia in his life", the Rajya Sabha Dy Chairman told ANI.

Harivansh attributed Bihar's rapid reduction in poverty to Nitish Kumar's leadership, citing the state's progress in development and infrastructure."Bihar was one of the most underprivileged states in the country during the Congress era, but now, under the leadership of CM Kumar, the state has reduced poverty at a rapid pace," the Rajya Sabha Dy Chairman told ANI.

He also praised Nitish Kumar, saying it is also "surprising" that such a person has shown "personal integrity and transparency" in politics, being influenced by Jayaprakash Narayan and Ram Manohar Lohia. (ANI)

