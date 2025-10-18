Cachar, October 18: An earthquake of magnitude 2.7 on the Richter scale struck Assam on Saturday morning, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

According to NCS, the tremor occurred at 3:29:57 IST with its epicentre located at latitude 24.84 degrees North and longitude 93.20 East. Earthquake in Philippines: Quake of Magnitude 7.4 Rocks Country, Tsunami Warning Issued.

The earthquake hit the Cachar district at a depth of 10 km. More details are awaited.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)