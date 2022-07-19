New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): Revolutionary Socialist Party's Lok Sabha MP NK Premachandran on Tuesday has given the suspension of business notice in Lok Sabha over the incident of forcing girl students to remove innerwear before entering the examination hall during the NEET examination and demands discussion on it.

"I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the matter of urgent importance, namely: The incident of Forcing girl students to remove innerwear before entering the examination hall during the NEET examination yesterday in Ayur Marthoma College, Kollam, is highly deplorable and a high-level independent enquiry is required. The incident took place in my constituency," wrote Premachandran to the Speaker.

Young women and girls who appeared for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) at a private educational institution in the Kollam district of Kerala suffered a humiliating experience on Sunday when they had to remove part of their undergarments to be allowed to write the exam. According to the father of one such 17-year-old girl, who was sitting for her first ever NEET exam, his daughter is yet to come out of the traumatic experience wherein she had to sit for the over 3-hour long exam without an innerwear.

Reacting to the incident, Kerala Higher Education Minister R Bindu on Monday said the test was not organised by a state-run agency and what happened indicated a grave lapse on the part of the organisers.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament commenced on July 18 and will continue till August 12. There will be 18 sittings during the Session.

This session is important given the fact that the Presidential Election and the Vice Presidential Election will be held during this period. The Presidential Election will also be held on Monday while the Vice Presidential election will be held on August 6.

Price rise, the Agnipath scheme and unemployment are some of the issues which are likely to be raised by the Opposition during the Monsoon session. (ANI)

