Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 12 (ANI): Karnataka's Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwatha Narayana on Friday said that it would not be possible to ban the usage of mobile phones in colleges as digital learning has become part and parcel of the study process.

Replying to a query by reporters about rumours that usage of mobiles will be banned in schools and colleges, he said, "Nowadays modern gadgets such as mobile, computer, laptop, tab, etc have become an integral part of the teaching-learning process."

Also Read | Karnataka Hijab Row: Schools For Classes 11, 12 and Colleges to Remain Closed Till February 16.

"When such is the situation, how usage of mobile can be banned?" he asked.

"Either students or parents should believe such rumours. The government's aim is to provide quality education to students at all levels using modern gadgets. Accordingly, usage of mobiles in institutions will be continued", Narayana emphasized. (ANI)

Also Read | Nigerian Girl Born With Organs in Sac Outside Body Treated By Doctors in Gurugram.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)