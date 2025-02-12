Erode (Tamil Nadu), Feb 12 (PTI) Seeking to end speculation of a "rift" with party chief Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) and that he was "consulting" his supporters, senior AIADMK leader KA Sengottaiyan on Wednesday denied such deliberations and said the issue involving him skipping an event to felicitate EPS was already over.

Speaking to reporters here, Sengottaiyan said he did not hold any consultations with partymen and they had only come to invite him for party meetings at Gobichettypalayam and Anthiyur and party cadres visiting him was a usual thing.

Also, he made it clear that the issue over him not taking part in an event to felicitate EPS was already over, as he had already made his views known.

Sengottaiyan, who boycotted an event conducted by a farmers federation on February 9 to felicitate EPS had said on Monday that he skipped that function as photos of party founder M G Ramachandran and former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa were missing in the invitation and banners.

The function held by farmers was to felicitate EPS for his efforts during his term as Chief Minister (2017-2021) to implement the Anthiyur-Avinashi project. Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated that project on August 17, 2024.

