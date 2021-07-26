Jaipur, Jul 26 (PTI) No Covid death was recorded in Rajasthan on Monday and the toll stands at 8,952, according to an official report.

The state reported 20 new cases of the coronavirus, which took the tally to 9,53,542, it said.

Of the fresh cases, seven were reported from Jaipur and three from Udaipur besides other cities, the report stated.

A total of 9,44,277 people have recovered from infection so far and the number of active cases at present is 313.

