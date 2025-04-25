Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 25 (ANI): Shiv Sena leader Neelam Latika Diwakar Gorhe on Friday refuted the "nothing to do with it" claims made by the neighbouring country amid uproar over the deadly Pahalgam terrorist attack, which claimed 26 lives, saying that no one has any doubt about Pakistan's involvement.

She lashed out at those responsible for the deadly terror attack, saying that the attackers were "hollow from within" and that Pakistan was carrying out such acts to mislead its citizens.

"We welcome PM Narendra Modi's decision to move ahead using technical knowledge and mental patience. The people who have committed this attack are hollow from within. They do such things to mislead their country's people... No one has any doubt left that Pakistan is behind this attack." Gohre told ANI.

"I welcome the all-party meeting held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Shiv Sena has always stood in the front in instances of mishaps. We will fight terrorism together," she added.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) president Sat Sharma said that a resolution was passed unanimously in the all-party meeting chaired by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, where it was decided that the people and leaders would support the decisions taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives, mostly tourists.

He said everyone has welcomed the Prime Minister's decision to impose restrictions on Pakistan.

"Yesterday, an all-party meeting was held in J&K headed by our CM, Omar Abdullah. MLAs from all the parties participated. The decisions made by PM Modi were supported unanimously. A resolution was passed unanimously that everyone in J&K, irrespective of caste, creed and religion, stands with PM Modi. Everyone has welcomed the restrictions imposed on Pakistan," Sharma told ANI.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold a meeting regarding the Indus Water Treaty at his residence in the national capital on Friday (today) evening.

Besides the Home Minister and the Union Minister for Jal Shakti, CR Patil, other senior government officials, will attend this meeting.

Sources told ANI, "India has formally notified Pakistan in writing about the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty."

Secretary of the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Devashree Mukherjee, has informed the Secretary of Pakistan's Ministry of Water Resources, Syed Ali Murtaza, about this decision of the Indian government through a letter. India has issued a notice for changes in the treaty. The letter states that the Indian government has given notice to the Pakistani government for amendments to the treaty.

The government has temporarily suspended the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan.This decision was made at a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) held on April 23, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and attended by Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

This comes after terrorists attacked tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on April 22, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepalese national while leaving several others injured.

The Indus Waters Treaty was signed in 1960, following nine years of negotiations between India and Pakistan, with the assistance of the World Bank, which is also a signatory. The negotiations were initiated by former World Bank President Eugene Black. Recognised as one of the most successful international treaties, it has endured frequent tensions, including conflict, and has provided a framework for irrigation and hydropower development for over half a century.

The Indus Waters Treaty governs the use and distribution of the waters of the six rivers of the Indus basin - Indus, Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi, Beas, and Sutlej - between India and Pakistan. Under this treaty, the western rivers (Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab) are allocated to Pakistan, while the eastern rivers (Ravi, Beas, and Sutlej) are allocated to India. (ANI)

