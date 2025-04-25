Virar, April 25: In a heartbreaking incident, a seven-month-old boy fell to his death after his mother slipped while closing a window at their 21st-floor apartment in Virar West. The tragic accident occurred on Wednesday afternoon, April 23, when Pooja Sadane, carrying her son Drishant, slipped on a wet floor. The infant fell from her grasp and plunged to the ground below, succumbing to fatal injuries.

According to a report by Mid-Day, the incident occurred at the Pinnacle Building in the Joyville residential complex. Pooja Sadane was in the bedroom with her son when she attempted to close a window after turning on the air conditioner. The floor had become wet, leading to her losing balance, and tragically, her son slipped from her shoulder, falling from the balcony. Virar Shocker: 3 Minor Girls Including 2 Sisters Raped by 50-Year-Old Man Multiples Times at His Home in Palghar, Accused at Large.

The police have examined CCTV footage from the building and questioned the mother, finding no suspicious activity. Senior Inspector Prakash Kawle of Bolinj police station confirmed that the safety glass on the balcony was low, approximately 2.5 to 3 feet, which may have contributed to the accident. He emphasised that the case appeared to be a tragic accident with no foul play involved. Virar: Delivery Boy Miraculously Survives As Tree Falls Onto Scooter Near Mumbai (Watch Video).

Drishant’s parents, Vicky and Pooja Sadane, were devastated by the loss of their only child. The family, who had been eagerly awaiting their baby after seven years of marriage, is now coping with unimaginable grief. Vicky, an accountant, was reportedly at work when the incident occurred, while some relatives had come over to visit the baby. The investigation is ongoing, and the police have filed an accidental death report.

