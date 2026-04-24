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Agency News Agency News India News | No FIR Against Woman Who Was Criticising Traffic Congestion During BJP's Worli Rally: Mumbai Police Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. The Mumbai Police on Friday clarified that no FIR has been registered against the woman who was filmed criticising traffic congestion and shouting at agitators during a morcha near Worli's Jambhori Maidan on 21 April 2026.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 24 (ANI): No FIR has been registered against a woman who was seen confronting Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan over the traffic congestion caused during a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rally in the Worli area.

Mumbai Police, in a statement, said, "It is being clarified that there is no FIR registered against the woman who criticised traffic congestion and shouted at agitators during the Morcha on 21 April 2026 near Jambhori Maidan in Worli."

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Meanwhile, Law student Zen Sadavarte has filed a formal complaint seeking an FIR against a woman who allegedly used abusive language toward police and officials during a government protest.

Speaking to ANI, Zen Sadavarte, on the alleged misconduct, said, "Two days ago, during a protest regarding the Women's Reservation Bill and delimitation, an 'entitled woman' in a Mercedes-Benz car used abusive words like 'shut up, get out,' and 'don't talk to me' against police officers who were performing their duties."

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The law student said that such behaviour is not only insulting but also undermines the constitutional framework and the public service system.

"You have problems, you have a total constitutional provision to go and file a complaint. I filed a complaint and have requested the police officers to lodge an FIR and take action," she said.

BJP was organising a 'Jan Akrosh Mahila Padyatra' against opposition parties here after the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, did not pass in the Lok Sabha, as it failed to obtain the required two-thirds majority.

Although 298 members voted in favour, the Bill was still 54 votes short of the 352 needed for approval.

The bill sought to accelerate the implementation of 33% reservation for women in legislatures, as introduced through the 106th Constitutional Amendment (2023), by allowing delimitation based on the 2011 Census.

The result underscored the absence of broad agreement, especially regarding its connection to delimitation and the proposed expansion of seats. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)