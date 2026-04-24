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News INDIA Pune: 4-Year-Old Girl Dies After Playground Iron Slide Collapses on Her Head in Hadapsar, Society Officials Booked A four-year-old girl lost her life in a tragic accident at a public playground in Pune’s Hadapsar area on Thursday evening. The child sustained fatal head injuries when a heavy iron slide reportedly detached from its base and fell on her while she was playing. The incident has raised immediate concerns regarding the maintenance and safety standards of municipal play areas across the city.

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A four-and-a-half-year-old girl died after an iron slide collapsed on her head in a housing society playground in Pune, prompting police to register a case against the society’s chairman and other office-bearers for alleged negligence. The incident occurred earlier this month in the Hadapsar area, with the child succumbing to her injuries during treatment. According to police, the incident took place on April 7 around 12:30 pm inside a residential complex in the Magarpatta locality of Hadapsar.

The child was playing in a designated area when the iron slide reportedly dislodged and fell directly on her head. She sustained severe injuries and was immediately rushed to a nearby private hospital, where she later died while undergoing treatment. Pune Shocker: Woman Paralysed After Water Slide Accident at Jai Malhar Agri-Tourism Centre, FIR Registered.

Case Filed Against Society Officials

Following a complaint by the child’s father, police registered a case against the housing society’s chairman and other committee members. Authorities are investigating whether negligence in maintenance and safety checks led to the fatal accident.

The complaint alleges that the slide was not properly installed and had become hazardous over time. It also claims that concerns about the equipment had been raised earlier but were not addressed by the society management. Pune Shocker: 24-Year-Old Youth Drowns in Pavana Dam During Picnic With Friends.

Allegations of Prior Warnings Ignored

Family members stated that they had repeatedly flagged the unsafe condition of the play equipment and urged the society to remove or repair it. However, no action was taken, according to the complaint filed with police. Investigators are examining these claims as part of the probe to determine accountability.

Ongoing Investigation

Police officials said further inquiry is underway to establish the exact cause of the collapse and whether safety norms were violated. Statements from residents and society members are being recorded, and technical assessments of the playground equipment may also be conducted.

Background: Safety Concerns in Residential Complexes

The incident has raised concerns about the maintenance of play areas in residential societies, where ageing or poorly installed equipment can pose risks to children. Experts and authorities have often stressed the need for regular inspections and timely repairs to ensure safety.

Similar cases in recent years have highlighted lapses in upkeep and accountability, leading to increased scrutiny of housing societies and their responsibility toward resident safety.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2026 05:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).