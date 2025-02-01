New Delhi, February 1: Delhi Police said on Saturday that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA and the Rithala constituency candidate Mohinder Goyal has sustained no injuries, according to the Medico-Legal Certificate (MLC). Goyal has in turn alleged an attack by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Kulwant Rana, after which he allegedly fell unconscious and was taken to Ambedkar Hospital in Rohini.

A PCR call was received by Shahbad Dairy Police Station, Outer North District at around 11 AM on Saturday, regarding a scuffle during a political meeting in Sector 11 Rohini. According to police, when the personnel reached the spot and enquired about the incident, it was found that AAP MLA Mohinder Goyal was holding a discussion with the residents inside pocket H Sector 11 Rohini regarding an old video. Arvind Kejriwal Condemns ‘Attack’ on AAP MLA Mohinder Goyal, Accuses BJP of Resorting to ‘Violence for Fear of Losing’ Delhi Assembly Elections 2025.

"It was found that Mahender Goyal (AAP MLA, Rithala) was holding a discussion with local residents inside pocket H Sector 11 Rohini. The discussion was around an old video in which one Rakesh Rana *(who died a few years back)* was portrayed," read a statement by the police. Subsequently, Rakesh Rana's wife and son were present at the meeting and objected to the video, after which an argument broke out and a minor scuffle was reported.

Both Goyal and Rana's family have complained regarding each other, and an investigation into the matter is being "conducted on merits," according to police. Earlier, Goyal called it a "cowardly attack" on him. "Today, this cowardly attack is the BJP candidate (Kulwant Rana) from here. These people ended their terror here, but he is hungry for power again, he wants to intimidate the public by attacking me again. People are not going to be afraid. People will not be afraid. People will defeat them with more votes than before," Goyal told ANI. AAP MLA Mohinder Goyal Attacked During Rally, Says Delhi Police; Sanjay Singh Accuses BJP.

Various AAP leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal and Sanjay Singh, have condemned the attack, accusing the BJP of "losing badly," and in frustration resorted to violence. Goyal is in the electoral fray against Bharatiya Janata Party's Kulwant Rana and Congress' Sushant Mishra for the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls on February 5. Rithala Assembly constituency is one of the 70 Delhi assembly constituencies and is located in the North West Delhi district. This assembly covers various sectors of Rohini, Rithala village, Budh Vihar and Vijay Vihar. AAP's Mohinder Goyal has been the incumbent Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Rithala since 2015. Goyal preceded the office by BJP's Kulwant Rana, who won the 2008 and 2013 Delhi assembly elections from the constituency.

