Chandigarh, Aug 10 (PTI) Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala once again reiterated on Monday that no laxity was shown in issuing orders for the closure of liquor vends after the coronavirus lockdown was imposed in the state in March this year.

Chautala, who holds the charge of the Excise and Taxation Department, said this reacting to findings of a probe into an alleged liquor scam by a special enquiry team (SET) constituted by the state government.

Earlier too, he had rejected the charge that there was any lapse on the part of State Excise and Taxation Commissioner Shekhar Vidyarthi, against whom Home Minister Anil Vij had recommended action.

About Vidyarthi, Vij had said the SET had pointed out that when the coronavirus lockdown was imposed and it was the decided by the government to shut all institutions, he did not put out written instructions to order the closure of liquor vends.

Vij said the SET has also accused the IAS officer of “blocking the visit of the enquiry team to a distillery near Naraingarh.

Commenting on the issue on Monday, Chautala told reporters that "there was no laxity in issuing orders and closing down liquor vends" after the coronavirus lockdown was imposed.

He said after the coronavirus lockdown was imposed on the evening of March 26, he ordered the closure of all liquor vends and by 11 am on March 27, reports of compliance came from all districts.

