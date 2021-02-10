Mumbai, Feb 10 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said there was no need to react to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's statements as everything he says is scripted by others.

The state Congress reacted to the BJP leader's jibe by saying that Gandhi was voicing "unrest" among people, and if PSUs based in Maharashtra are privatized, Fadnavis himself would face people's anger.

Earlier in the day, Gandhi took a swipe at the Union government on Twitter, alleging that "crony-jivee" (those who thrive on cronyism) are selling the country.

He was apparently referring to the announcement in the budget about the government's plans to privatize certain public sector undertakings.

"Rahul Gandhi's speeches or comments are generally scripted. Someone gives him a paper chit and he reads out whatever is written on it. There is no need to react to whatever he says," Fadnavis said.

The BJP leader was holding a press conference as part of his party's campaign to create awareness about the budget provisions.

"We have seen during the run-up to Lok Sabha elections in 2019 that in a single day he quoted four different figures while alleging corruption in the Rafale fighter jet deal," Fadnavis said.

"If he can give me any five figures from the budget, then I can react to it," he said.

Even members of the MVA government in Maharashtra had not read the budget and made some ignorant comments, the former chief minister claimed.

"The budget allocation for Maharashtra is as high as Rs 3,05,611 crore. The allocation has been at least five to seven times higher for the last five-six years compared to 2009-2014," he claimed.

"The leaders of MVA government have reacted without reading the budget," Fadnavis alleged.

A Congress and NCP alliance was in power in Maharashtra between 2009-14, followed by a BJP-Shiv Sena government headed by Fadnavis.

When asked for comment, state Congress chief spokesperson Sachin Sawant said, "Rahul Gandhi is echoing the unrest in the country.

"Some of the PSUs that Centre is going to privatize are from Maharashtra. In such case, Fadnavis will have to face the wrath of people in Maharashtra. He should be prepared for the same," Sawant added.

