Udupi (Karnataka), Mar 2 (PTI) Veteran Congress leader Veerappa Moily on Sunday stated that no one can prevent Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar from becoming the CM of the state, as it is a "settled matter".

The former chief minister also asserted that it is only a matter of time before Shivakumar assumes the CM's post, as it is something bound to happen.

"I was the one who ensured that Shivakumar got his first ticket to contest as an MLA. Today, he has emerged as a successful leader in Karnataka. Let's all wish for him to become the chief minister at the earliest," Moily said.

Addressing a Congress event at Karkala, he noted that despite being the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President, Shivakumar has worked tirelessly, even in challenging times for the party at the national level, and has contributed to the party's rise to power in other states as well.

Praising Shivakumar's leadership and organisational efforts, the former union minister addressed him—who was seated on the dais—saying, "Several statements may come and go, but no one can stop you from becoming the chief minister."

"There is no need to worry about this. If someone criticises it, they may do so for their satisfaction, but no one can prevent Shivakumar from becoming CM. The post is not a gift granted by someone; it is something he has earned for himself," Moily added.

Political circles in the state, especially within the ruling Congress party, have been rife with speculation about a leadership change later this year, reportedly under a "rotational Chief Minister" or "power-sharing" agreement.

Shivakumar, who also serves as the state Congress President, has been a strong aspirant for the Chief Ministerial position and has been vocal about his ambition to take on the role.

Moily reiterated that Shivakumar becoming CM is "100 per cent certain" and advised him not to react to the ongoing discussions.

"It is a settled matter. It has already been decided—by the people, by history. No one can stop it; it is just a matter of time," he said.

"There is no need for anyone, including his supporters, to claim credit for making him the CM. Despite countless efforts, no one will be able to prevent this from happening. Shivakumar becoming CM is inevitable," he added.

Following the Karnataka Assembly election results in May 2023, there was intense competition between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar for the chief minister's post.

The Congress leadership eventually convinced Shivakumar to accept the role of Deputy Chief Minister.

At the time, reports suggested that a compromise had been reached under a "rotational Chief Minister" formula, under which Shivakumar would take over as CM after two and a half years. However, the party has never officially confirmed this arrangement.

Earlier in the day, Congress MLA Basavaraju V Shivaganga stated that Shivakumar would become the Chief Minister by December.

These remarks come amid assertions from several ministers and leaders considered close to Siddaramaiah, who have ruled out any leadership change and insisted that the incumbent CM will serve a full five-year term.

These statements also defy Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's recent warning, urging party members to "shut up" and focus on governance instead of making public remarks about the leadership transition.

