Pune, September 2: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said there was no proposal before the state government to bifurcate Pune Municipal Corporation.

His statement comes a day after his cabinet and party colleague Chandrakant Patil said there was a need to split PMC into two smaller civic bodies for better governance. Maharashtra: Pune Municipal Corporation Passes Resolution To Build 25-Feet Tall Sculpture of Lord Ram at Playground.

"There is no such proposal before the state government," Fadnavis said. Speaking to reporters, Fadnavis also quashed speculation about him becoming guardian minister of Pune or fighting the next Lok Sabha polls from Maharashtra's second largest city.

"I am not going to be guardian minister of Pune. Also, I am not going to contest Lok Sabha elections from Pune. All such talks in the media are wrong," he said.

Queried about a purported meeting between him and Congress leader Ashok Chavan, Fadnavis said no such interaction took place as both arrived at a Ganesh festival venue at different times.

