Coimbatore, Jan 12 (PTI) There is no question of closing down the All India Radio (AIR), Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan said on Wednesday.

The government was not not considering the closure of AIR stations and only technology upgradation was happening, Murugan told reporters on his way to Tirupur to participate in the inauguration function of 11 new medical colleges in Tamil Nadu.

With the inauguration of the medical colleges by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today is a red letter day, as these colleges that have been constructed at a cost of Rs 4,080 crore will allow 1,450 additional medical seats in the state for students, the minister said.

Besides, the inauguration of the new campus of the Central Institute of Classical Tamil in Chennai at a cost of Rs 20 crore is a new chapter in the history of the Tamil language, he said.

Not only medical colleges but work related to AIIMS in the state was also going on and will be completed in time for the benefit of the people, Murugan said.

