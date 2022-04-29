Bengaluru, Apr 29 (PTI) Amid reports that he had plans to distribute food kits and financial aid to the families of those accused in the Hubballi violence, Karnataka Congress leader and MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan on Friday clarified that he is in Mecca on a pilgrimage, and has nothing to do with it.

The clarification came even as he received flak from several BJP leaders and the Hubballi-Dharwad unit of the party, even writing to the Police Commissioner not to permit such an activity.

"I have come to Mecca on a pilgrimage since April 17th. The recent allegations on me are completely baseless & false. I have no role in any activities mentioned in the allegations on me," Khan tweeted.

Stating that he has seen reports of Zameer supporting the accused in the violence, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said the Congress leader in his capacity as an MLA should have condemned them, but he is supporting and trying to "become their hero".

"This will send a wrong message to the society that indulging in such activities will fetch rewards. It is dangerous for maintenance of peace and order. The whole society will have to condemn anti-social and communal elements who try to disturb peace...Congress will have to think about it," he said.

However, jumping into the MLA's defence, Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah said Khan has gone on 'Umrah'.

Umrah is an Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca, the holiest city for Muslims, in Saudi Arabia that can be undertaken at any time of the year.

"If someone distributes food kits, how can you say Zameer is doing it, Zameer is on Umrah...," the former chief minister said.

A mob allegedly went on a rampage damaging many police vehicles, a hospital and a Hanuman temple in the old town of Hubballi and injured some police officers on duty over a social media post on April 16.

According to police sources, it was allegedly done following a social media post of a digitally altered image of a saffron flag flying atop a mosque.

