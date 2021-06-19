New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): Underlining the necessity of the Central Vista project in the national capital, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla on Saturday said the current Parliament building had no scope of redevelopment.

"The current Parliament building is historic. Many decisions have been taken there. However, there was no scope of redevelopment of the present premise, hence, there was a requirement of a new building. Hence the houses requested and the government acted upon it," Birla said while speaking to ANI.

He further informed that on August 5, the demand for a new Parliament building was put forth keeping in view the possibility of an increase in the member of the Houses and a requirement for new technology.

He said, "On August 5, Rajya Sabha Chairperson and I, from the Lok Sabha put forth that the need of such a project highlighting the future requirements of the Parliament, to increase the work efficiency of members and the need of new technology. In future, the number of members will also increase. Our responsibility has also increased."

There has been a lot of criticism over the Central Vista project from the Opposition. However, the Lok Sabha Speaker said criticism is a feature of democracy.

"It is a feature of the democracy to put forth criticism. That is why it is said that there is freedom of expression in India. However, the Centre had no say in the decision. The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha had mentioned the need of the new building and the government then took its decision on it," Birla told ANI.

In December last year, the Central Vista redevelopment project was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The project intends to revamp 86 acres in the national capital, which includes Rajpath, Parliament House, Rashtrapati Bhavan, India Gate, North Block, South Block, Shastri Bhavan and Udyog Bhavan.

The project envisages the construction of a new Parliament building, a common secretariat for Central government offices, the Prime Minister's Office, and residence, the Special Protection Group building, and the Vice-President Enclave.

The construction work for the project is being carried out since January 5, 2021, after the top court dismissed petitions challenging the project. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)