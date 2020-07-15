Noida (UP), Jul 15 (PTI) Owners of over two thousand vehicles were penalised across Noida and Greater Noida on Wednesday and 13 persons arrested for allegedly violating anti-COVID-19 curbs, said police.

Also, 10 vehicles were impounded for similar violations in the last 24 hours in Gautam Buddh Nagar, which has reported 35 COVID-19 deaths so far, official figures reveal.

Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code which bars assembly of more than four persons is in force in Gautam Buddh Nagar whose urban areas fall in the 'Red Zone' for COVID-19.

"Five FIRs were registered and 13 people arrested for violating the curbs. A total of 5,008 vehicles were checked across 200 barrier points in the district and challans issued to 2,009 of them, while another 10 were impounded," the police said in a statement.

Altogether, a sum of Rs 2,69,000 was collected in fines during the action, the police said.

The Noida-Delhi border continues to remain sealed for movement except for people providing essential services and having passes issued by the district administration, according to officials.

