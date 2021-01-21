Noida (UP), Jan 21 (PTI) Gautam Buddh Nagar in Uttar Pradesh recorded five new coronavirus cases, taking the district's infection tally to 25,298 on Thursday, the Health Department said.

The active cases came down to 75 from 124 the previous day, while its recovery rate surged to 99.34 per cent. Fifty-four more patients got discharged during the period and the number of recoveries rose to 25,132, the fifth highest in the state, according to the data.

The district has a death toll of 91 with a mortality rate of 0.35 per cent, the statistics showed.

Gautam Buddh Nagar stands 24th among districts in the state in terms of active caseload and 28th in mortality, it department said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state came down to 7,717 from 7,873 on Wednesday, while the overall recoveries reached 5,81,509 and the death toll climbed to 8,597 on Thursday, the data stated. PTI

