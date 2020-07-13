Noida (UP), Jul 13 (PTI) The Gautam Buddh Nagar police on Monday said it has arrested five conmen who were involved in duping people by forging documents like PAN cards and voter ID cards.

The racket was exposed when one of their partners approached the branch of a private bank in Sector-18 to get the phone number linked to an account changed, officials said.

"The holder of that account had died way back in 2003 and the account was frozen since then. This raised an alarm and bank officials grew suspicious and approached the police," a police spokesperson said.

An FIR was lodged at the local Sector-20 police station and Babloo Vishwas, the person who had visited the bank for changing the phone number linked to the account, was arrested immediately, the spokesperson said.

Vishwas revealed the names of his four other partners and how the gang forged documents like PAN cards, voter identity cards, driving licences, school certificates to dupe people, the spokesperson said.

The others arrested have been identified as Virendra, Gopal Singh, Rahul Gupta and Manik Bhargava, police said.

Virendra is a native of Greater Noida, while the rest are from Ghaziabad, they added.

Police have also recovered computers, hard discs and forged documents from the residences of the accused.

The FIR in the case has been registered under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (fraud) and 467, 468 and 471, which are all related to forgery, at the Sector 20 police station.

