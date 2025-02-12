New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) North Eastern Railway Men's Congress, a recognised employee union from the North East zone, has alleged discrimination by the rail administration in allotment of office accommodation for its day-to-day activities.

The union, which recently won the secret ballot election to get railways' recognition, said in a letter to the general manager (GM) that it was the only union, which won the Secret Ballot Election on December 12, 2024 in the NE zone but it is yet to get any office space for employees-related activities as well as Participation of Railway Employees in Management (PREM).

“More than a couple of months have passed since we got recognition and despite repeated requests to the administration, the Union has not been allotted any space for office work,” said North Eastern Railway Men's Congress (NERMC) general secretary Abdul Sheikh.

“What's more disappointing is that previously-recognised unions that lost election this time are not vacating their allotted spaces and the rail administration is not doing anything also,” he added.

The NERMC office bearers said that the general manager's office had promised to hand over the office keys on February 10 when they were told that the union is helplessly carrying on its activities under the open sky on the ground.

“Now when the zonal administration failed to live up to its words, we have no option but to go on a day-long strike and fast to press for our demands,” Sheikh said.

“We have decided to sit on fast for one day before the GM office and if our demands are not met, we will go to Rail Bhawan in Delhi for a similar protest,” he added.

