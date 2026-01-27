North Sikkim (Sikkim) [India], January 27 (ANI): Tourist movement in North Sikkim has returned to normal following the reopening of the Toong-Naga Road, according to Nim Tshering Lepcha, Chairman of the Sikkim Welfare Commission.

Speaking on the current situation, Lepcha said, "The tourist flow towards Lachung is running smoothly, with nearly 400 tourist vehicles visiting the region daily," adding that road conditions have improved significantly, ensuring safe and uninterrupted travel for visitors.

Also Read | France’s Lawmakers Vote to Ban Social Media for Under-15s.

Meanwhile, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is constructing a bridge over the Taram Chu River on the route to Lachen. The bridge is expected to be completed by the first week of February, after which tourist movement to Lachen will also be reopened.

Addressing rehabilitation efforts, Lepcha said, "125 affected families from Rel, Naga and Toong wards will be shifted to Upper Bojoghari in Gangtok."

Also Read | Silver Rate Today, January 27, 2026: Check Latest Prices of White Metal in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Other Major Cities.

Land parchas will be distributed on 8 February, following which construction of permanent houses will begin.

The Toong-Naga region was severely affected by the October 2023 Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF), which triggered massive flooding along the Teesta basin. The disaster caused widespread destruction of roads, bridges, and settlements across North Sikkim. In the aftermath, continuous landslides further damaged the Toong-Naga road stretch, cutting off connectivity and displacing several families.

After months of restoration work by the state government and central agencies, the reopening of the Toong-Naga Road marks a major step towards normalcy, revival of tourism, and rehabilitation of affected residents in North Sikkim.

The Government of Sikkim has been prioritising the rehabilitation and resettlement of GLOF-affected families of Toong Naga and ensuring their safety, sustainability, and dignity.

In the immediate aftermath of GLOF 2023, the Indian Army, under Trishakti Corps, responded swiftly to support civil authorities. Army formations were deployed to provide evacuation assistance, medical aid, debris clearance, and the reopening of critical road links, restoring access to remote and cut-off areas in challenging terrain and weather conditions. Engineer resources established temporary connectivity solutions to maintain the movement of essential supplies and services. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)