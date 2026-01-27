Mumbai, January 27: Silver rates (Silver prices) in India hit a historic milestone today, January 27, with the precious white metal trading at an all-time high of INR 3,60,100 per kilogram. The sharp surge, which saw prices jump by nearly INR 25,000 in just 48 hours, is being driven by a "perfect storm" of global geopolitical tensions and a massive spike in industrial demand. In major retail markets like Chennai and Coimbatore, prices even touched the INR 3.75 lakh per kg mark, reflecting intense local demand as investors pivot toward silver as a preferred hedge against inflation. Scroll below to check silver prices in major Indian cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Pune, Kerala, and Vadodara.

Current Retail Market Rates of Silver

Domestic silver prices saw a marginal increase of INR 100 today, stabilising at the peak reached during Monday's rally. Gold Rate Today, January 27, 2026: Check 22K & 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Below are the prevailing rates for silver in key Indian cities:

Silver Rates Today As of January 26, 2026 (Per Kilogram)

City Silver Price Today Delhi INR 3,60,100 Mumbai INR 3,60,100 Chennai INR 3,75,100 Hyderabad INR 3,75,100 Bengaluru INR 3,60,100 Ahmedabad INR 3,60,100 Kolkata INR 3,60,100 Pune INR 3,60,100 Kerala INR 3,75,100 Vadodara INR 3,60,100

Geopolitical Friction Fuels 'Safe-Haven' Buying

The primary catalyst for the current rally is the escalating trade friction between the United States and major global economies. Recent threats of aggressive tariffs on the European Union- specifically linked to the strategic dispute over Greenland - have sent international spot prices soaring. On the global stage, silver breached the psychological barrier of USD 100 per troy ounce, a level previously considered unreachable. As global investors flee volatile equity markets, the dual nature of silver as a safe-haven asset and a monetary metal has caused it to significantly outperform gold in the current commodity cycle.

Industrial Scarcity and The 'Green' Demand

Beyond geopolitics, silver is undergoing a structural re-rating due to a deepening supply-demand deficit. Experts estimate that over 55 per cent of global silver consumption is now driven by industrial sectors, particularly green energy technologies. The rapid expansion of solar power infrastructure, electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing, and high-speed data centres has placed immense pressure on existing silver inventories. With major producers like China imposing new export restrictions to protect their domestic tech industries, the global supply gap is expected to widen throughout 2026. Silver Rate Today, January 26, 2026: Check Latest Prices of White Metal in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Other Major Cities.

Market Outlook for Investors

In India, the weaker rupee has further amplified the impact of rising global prices, making imports costlier and keeping domestic rates elevated. While some analysts warn of a potential short-term correction due to "overbought" market conditions, the underlying long-term drivers remain robust. For retail buyers, the upcoming wedding season is expected to provide a floor for prices, as physical demand for silver jewellery and articles remains high despite the record-breaking costs.

