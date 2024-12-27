Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 27 (ANI): For the first time in Indian Railways, Northeast Frontier Railway has embarked upon an initiative for the maintenance of electrification infrastructure including Overhead Equipment's (OHE) & Power Supply Installation (PSI) by tying up with IRCON International Limited through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), officials said.

This MoU was signed on Thursday between the General Manager, of Northeast Frontier Railway Chetan Kumar Shrivastava & Chief Managing Director, IRCON H M Gupta.

IRCON is a reputed organisation well known for undertaking challenging infrastructure projects, especially in difficult terrains in India and abroad since 1976.

Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, CPRO of Northeast Frontier Railway said that the MoU will provide maintenance of Overhead Equipment (OHE) & Power Supply Installation (PSI) in the Lumding and Tinsukia divisions.

"Electrification works of Lumding & Tinsukia Division are progressing at a rapid pace with most of the sections already electrified and balance 425 RKM going to be commissioned by June'25. Due to the rapid commissioning of the sections, maintenance of electrification works has grown manifold which needs trained and experienced Railway Personnel for scheduled maintenance and breakdown attention as electric traction is directly related to train operations. Electrification work in NFR is at a new stage and railway authorities have decided to rope in IRCON for the maintenance and breakdown attention of the sections for two years as a contract addition which marks an exemplary step towards systemic maintenance," Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said.

He further said that the MoU will serve as a platform for NFR to engage in knowledge exchange and access the latest technologies and expertise in the management of electrification infrastructure. (ANI)

