New Delhi [India], November 7 (ANI): Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi on Sunday inaugurated a 464-bedded new modern transit facility in the national capital for troops deployed in the Jammu and Kashmir region.

The project, which started in 2017 at a cost of approximately Rs 18 crore at New Delhi, has now been officially opened, the Indian Army said in a press statement.

Also Read | Reliance Industries Ranked Highest Among Indian Companies in Forbes World's Best Employers Rankings 2022, Samsung Tops Global List.

According to the Indian Army, the facility will greatly enhance the morale of troops inducted to Jammu and Kashmir and transiting from Delhi.

The operationalisation of this facility would enable troops to be comfortable and will provide necessary ease during transit. Currently, troops moving to Jammu and Kashmir were staying in temporary accommodations.

Also Read | Dev Deepawali 2022: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Offers Prayers at Kalbhairav, Kashi Vishwanath Temples.

The transit facility is equipped with modern facilities for ensuring the comfortable stay of troops including two reception centres, three dining halls, cook houses, lift and fire-fighting systems.

The transit facility will ensure that the transiting troops stay comfortably at New Delhi and will strengthen the existing military infrastructure.

It will also ensure the net happiness quotient of troops of Northern Command. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)