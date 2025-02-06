Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 5 (ANI): The Northern Command is set to pay tribute to its gallant and distinguished soldiers and units during a prestigious investiture ceremony at Mathura Military Cantt, Uttar Pradesh on February 12. This event will serve as a platform to honour and recognize the awardees for their extraordinary acts of bravery, unwavering dedication to duty, and distinguished service to the nation, a release said

The soldiers of Northern Command and Units have displayed exceptional courage, often putting their lives on the line to safeguard the sovereignty and security of their homeland. Their remarkable deeds and sacrifices exemplify the highest standards of resilience, dedication, and commitment that define the ethos of the Indian Army.

Through this ceremony, the Army not only celebrates the individual and collective achievements of its personnel but also underscores the values of loyalty, selflessness, and patriotism that are integral to its mission.

The investiture ceremony is a solemn reminder of the critical role played by these heroes in upholding the safety and freedom of the nation, inspiring future generations to continue the legacy of excellence and service.

Mathura Military Cantt, one of the oldest military garrisons of the country has been chosen as the venue due to its rich culture and traditions.

Lt Gen MV Suchindra Kumar, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C), Northern Command would be felicitating the officers and soldiers of the Northern Command with gallantry and distinguished service awards for their acts of bravery beyond the call of duty and distinguished service to the Nation.

Various units would also be conferred with GOC-in-C Unit Appreciation in recognition of their exceptional professionalism and unparalleled achievements.

A large number of military personnel, civilian dignitaries and proud family members of the award winners would be attending the ceremony. (ANI)

