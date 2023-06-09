Kolkata, Jun 9 (PTI) The sub-Himalayan districts of West Bengal are set to get a respite from the heatwave conditions with the likely advancement of the southwest monsoon, officials said on Friday.

The southern districts of the state will not be as lucky, and are very likely to continue suffering due to the sweltering heat till June 13, they said.

Also Read | Manipur Erupts Again: Three Killed, Two Injured in Shooting by Insurgents in Imphal Village.

Thundershowers, however, brought some relief to Kolkata and its neighbouring districts on Friday afternoon.

The weather office forecast pre-monsoon showers in the sub-Himalayan districts of the state as the southwest monsoon is likely to advance into all northeastern states and this part of West Bengal and Sikkim within two days.

Also Read | WhatsApp Scam in Kolkata: Online Fraudsters Hack Woman’s Meta-Owned Messaging App After Her WiFi Malfunctions, Ask Money From Her Contact Numbers; Complaint Registered.

The onset of the monsoon in the northeastern states is likely to bring heavy to very heavy rain in Manipur, Nagaland, Meghalaya and Mizoram during the next three days and in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh over the next five days, it said.

Heavy rains are likely in the sub-Himalayan districts of West Bengal -- Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar and Alipurduar, and in Sikkim till June 10 and very heavy rainfall thereafter till June 13.

Intermittent showers, coupled with heavy rain at isolated places, occurred in these districts on Friday.

Heatwave conditions will continue in isolated pockets of Gangetic West Bengal till June 13, the weather office said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)