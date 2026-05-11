India News | Not Appropriate to Offer Any Critique or Commentary: Mayawati on UP Cabinet Expansion; Flags Brahmin Safety

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 11 (ANI): Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Monday said she would not comment on the Uttar Pradesh cabinet expansion as it was an internal matter of the ruling party, but stressed that any such exercise must translate into real benefits for the poor, farmers, labourers, youth and women.

However, she added that the reshuffle should not be seen as mere political manoeuvering or become an added burden on state resources.

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"Generally speaking, the expansion, contraction, or restructuring of the cabinet is more a matter of internal political deliberation within the ruling party, and therefore, it would not be appropriate to offer any critique or commentary on the recent expansion of the Uttar Pradesh cabinet that took place yesterday. However, overall, it should certainly be evident that this has a positive impact not only on the welfare of the general public but especially on the betterment of life for the poor, laborers, farmers, and youth across all sections of society, as well as on women's safety and dignity--otherwise, people will view it merely as political maneuvering and an added burden on government resources," Mayawati said in a post on X.

The former chief minister said the real test was whether people, particularly the weaker sections, feel a tangible sense of security for their lives, property and faith, and receive justice without delay.

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"Not only that, but it would also be fitting if this were reflected in the activities of the government and all its ministers through the tangible sense among every class of society--particularly the weaker sections--that their lives, property, and faith are secure, and that they are receiving justice, which is, after all, the foremost constitutional responsibility of governments and their ministers," she said.

The Uttar Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Sunday expanded its cabinet ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, inducting several new ministers and strengthening its administrative team at Jan Bhavan in Lucknow.

Former Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary and BJP leader Manoj Kumar Pandey were among those sworn in as ministers in the state cabinet.

Krishna Paswan also took oath as minister along with Surendra Diler, Hansraj Vishwakarma and Kailash Singh Rajput. Besides expanding his team, CM Yogi elevated Ajit Singh Pal and Somendra Tomar as ministers of state with independent charge.

The oath of office was administered to them by Governor Anandiben Patel.

The expansion comes as the state prepares for the 2027 Legislative Assembly elections, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) aiming for a third consecutive term in power.

Mayawati also flagged concerns over law and order following a deadly attack on a young BJP leader from the Brahmin community in Lucknow. The incident, she said, had reignited debate not only on the state's security situation but also on the growing neglect and insecurity faced by the Brahmin community in Uttar Pradesh.

She said, "In this very context, the recent deadly attack on a young BJP leader from the Brahmin community in the capital Lucknow has once again sparked discussions everywhere--not just about law and order, but also about how the Brahmin community in UP is not only neglected but highly insecure here, which is extremely worrisome."

Drawing a contrast with her own tenure, Mayawati said that during BSP-led governments, all communities, including Brahmins, received justice and security under a strong law and order system.

The post read, "In contrast, during all the governments led by the BSP, every section of society--including the Brahmin community--received justice and security under the finest law and order framework, alongside protection for their lives, property, and faith, in accordance with the policy and principle of 'sarvajan hitaya va sarvajan sukhaya' (for the welfare and happiness of all), as is well known."

On Sunday, BJP Yuva Morcha leader Chetan Tiwari was shot in the Bazaar Khala area of Lucknow, with police arresting the main accused and recovering the weapon used in the incident.

DCP West Kamlesh Dixit said the incident took place within the jurisdiction of Bazaar Khala police station, where a youth identified as Vaibhav Vajpayee allegedly shot Shyam Tiwari, also known as Chetan. Police have arrested Vaibhav Vajpayee, the main accused in the case.

"Yesterday, within the jurisdiction of Bazaar Khala police station, an incident took place in which a young man named Vaibhav Vajpayee shot Shyam Tiwari, also known as Chetan. In this regard, the injured person was immediately sent to the trauma centre for treatment, where he is currently undergoing medical care. The main accused, Vaibhav Vajpayee, has been arrested," Dixit said.

An FIR was registered based on a complaint filed by the victim's wife.

"Based on the complaint filed by the injured person's wife, an FIR has been registered. The pistol used in the incident has also been recovered, and further legal proceedings are underway," DCP Dixit said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)