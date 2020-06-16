India News | Not Wearing Masks to Attract Rs 500 Fine in Amritsar

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], June 16 (ANI): Flouting health guidelines to combat COVID-19, not wearing masks while going for a walk in public places will attract a fine of Rs 500 in Amritsar from Tuesday, a police official said.

In the morning today, several people were seen not abiding by the social distancing norms and children were also seen playing without masks.

"It is a violation of the law and there is a fine of Rs 500 for openly walking without a mask. Earlier we were not aware that locals are not following rules," said Amarjeet Singh, a police officer while speaking to ANI.

"On a daily bases, the government is creating awareness amongst the masses that wearing a mask is essential during the pandemic. If some of them will not wear it, then others will also break the rules, said Kajal Sharma, a resident.

In national capital also, a similar rule has been imposed. People found chewing and spitting tobacco in public or not wearing masks will now attract a legal penalty of Rs 500. A repeat offence will amount to doubling the cost of the penalty to Rs 1,000. (ANI)

