Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 24 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami spoke to Atul, a youth selected to IIT Madras from Rudraprayag district, over the phone and congratulated him on Wednesday. The Chief Minister stated that Atul has inspired others with his hard work.

Chief Minister Dhami emphasised that determination is key to achieving one's dreams, stating that with hard work, dreams get fulfilled; nothing is impossible in life. He praised Atul for inspiring and making every Uttarakhandi proud.

The Chief Minister also assured Atul of all possible help. Atul met the expenses of his studies by driving horses and mules in Kedarnath.

He has cracked the IIT-Joint Admission Test for Master's (JAM) and has secured admission at IIT Madras.

Speaking exclusively to ANI, Atul narrated his inspiring journey from a modest background in the hills of Uttarakhand to one of India's premier institutes.

"In the beginning, I didn't even know what IIT was," he recalls. "Growing up, water shortages and lack of awareness kept us from dreaming big. I wasn't interested in engineering until a teacher introduced me to the idea of doing a master's at IIT. That changed everything."

Asked about his preparation strategy, he said he began preparing for the JAM exam in July, after returning from Kedarnath, where he had worked during the month of June.

"I began studying in July. I had just returned from Kedarnath, where I was working in June--there was no network, and we lived in tents, so studying was not possible. My friend Mahavir, who had previously prepared, helped me a lot by sharing his notes. I studied consistently till January, and the exam was in February."

During his time in Kedarnath, Atul assisted pilgrims by managing logistics, including carrying goods, helping with travel arrangements, and providing support on difficult terrain. It was not easy, but his goal kept him going. "My biggest motivation was to move ahead in life -- to escape that place and create something better for myself."

He added, "My father works as a horse handler, and that's our main livelihood. During holidays, I used to help him. My elder sister is married, and the younger one just completed her education."

Now, with a seat secured at IIT Madras, Atul is ready to embark on a new chapter. "The response has been overwhelming. More than my own joy, it was the happiness on others' faces that touched me -- from teachers to people who never even taught me, everyone called to congratulate me. It feels good to bring pride to my community."

When asked what message he has for students from similar backgrounds, Atul said, "If my journey inspires even a few students to pursue their goals despite hardships, then all this effort has been worthwhile." (ANI)

