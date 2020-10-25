Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 25 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday said that there is nothing left in Congress and nobody wants to stay there.

"Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath start accusing someone who leaves the Congress party as 'sold out'. Motilal Nehru and Subhash Chandra Bose had also left the Congress. Indira Ji left the Congress, Digvijay Singh's brother also left Congress. What is left in Congress that someone will stay there?" Shivraj said while addressing a public meeting here.

"Congress's position in Madhya Pradesh is such that the chief minister was Kamal Nath, leader of the opposition is Kamal Nath, party state president is Kamal Nath and the youth leader is Nakul Nath," he added.

On Nath's comment ("item" remark)on BJP leader Imarti Devi, Shivraj said that Kamal Nath is refusing to apologise.

"At 74, he made such remarks against a minister. Rahul Gandhi said it is unfortunate and he is apologising. But Kamal Nath said he won't apologise," Shivraj said.

"One is Rahul and Sonia's Congress but there is Kamal Nath's Congress in Madhya Pradesh," he added.

"Congress had promised to waive the loans of farmers but did not fulfil that," he said.

Shivraj further said, "Congress says Shivraj is unworthy. One of their leaders said that Shivraj comes from an impoverished (Bhookha-Nanga) family. Another leader says Shivraj is deaf while another said that Shivraj is not even equivalent to the dust of the feet of Kamal Nath. These are the issues of Congress."

Shivraj further said that Congress destroyed Madhya Pradesh during their regime and he is committed to change the fate of the state through hard work.

"I could have become chief minister in 2018 if but I decided not to because I wanted them to get a chance to run the government. I thought they would do some work but they destroyed Madhya Pradesh. I am not in the chair of the Chief Minister to enhance my glory. I will work hard and change the fate of Madhya Pradesh," he said. (ANI)

