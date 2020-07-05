New Delhi, Jul 4 (PTI) The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Saturday said it has slapped notices to authorities of 30 more schools, residential group housing societies and institutions to submit structural audit reports to check their seismic stability.

Prior to this, the SDMC had issued notices to authorities of 77 schools, residential group housing societies and institutions for the same purpose.

The move comes a day after Delhi was hit by a tremor of moderate intensity.

"While intensifying action, we have issued notices to (authorities of) 30 more residential group housing societies, educational institutions, schools and asked them to submit a structure audit report within 30 days to ensure seismic stability of the buildings," the SDMC said in a statement.

The building owners are responding to the notices and six of them have already started the process of engaging structural consultants and consulting engineers of the SDMC, it said.

So far, the SDMC has identified 103 such buildings and issued notices to them, the statement said.

In addition to this, the SDMC has been conducting a survey to identify high-rise buildings and structures under its jurisdiction to examine their seismic stability, and urging RWAs and housing societies to approach it for proper consultation and advice, it added.

The SDMC has also identified 27 municipal buildings for structural audit and has started engaging structural consultants for retrofitting work.

Prior to this, the East Delhi Municipal Corporation had said on June 20 that the authorities of 22 schools and 44 residential group housing societies had been issued notices to submit structural audit reports.

Seeking to ensure seismic stability of high-rise buildings, the NDMC too has started identifying such structures and has issued 115 notices to many groups and institutions for structural audit reports, the civic body had said on Wednesday.

