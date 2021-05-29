New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Saturday virtually commissioned offshore patrol vessel Sajag that has been built by Goa Shipyard Limited for the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), an official statement noted.

In his speech at the event, Doval lauded the ICG for its support to coastal population, undertaking rescue operations during cyclones, marine pollution response, and anti-narcotics operations.

"He (Doval) said the ICG has contributed significantly towards saving precious lives at sea in the recent disaster in Mumbai High," the Indian Coast Guard's statement noted.

P305 and Varprada -- both support vessels working for the state-run ONGC's offshore oilfields near Mumbai -- sank due to Cyclone Tauktae which made landfall on Gujarat coast on May 17. While 188 people were rescued by the Indian Navy and the ICG, 86 people died.

Doval commended Goa Shipyard for indigenously developing ships for the Indian Navy and the ICG on time with state-of-the-art machinery and latest technology.

He said the ICG plays an important role in supporting the neighbouring countries in the Indian Ocean region.

The ICG has a total 160 ships and 62 aircraft in its fleet.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)