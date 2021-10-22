New Delhi [India], October 22 (ANI): The National Testing Agency announced that it has opened the window for filling up of the second set of information and correct/modify the particulars of the first and second phase of the online application form for NEET (UG) -2021 till October 26, 2021.

As per a statement issued by NTA, it said that on receiving numerous requests from the candidates, the National Testing Agency is again opening the window for filling up of the second set of information and correct/modify the particulars of the first and second phase of the online application form for NEET (UG) -2021 from October 21 - October 26 upto 11.50 pm.

Also Read | AP LAWCET Result 2021 Declared At sche.ap.gov.in; Here Are Steps To Check The Scores.

"The interested candidates may avail this facility as the last and final opportunity for correcting their particulars which were filled in the first and second phase of the online application form of NEET (UG)-2021," NTA said in a statement

NTA further said that this facility is also available for candidates who have done one-time corrections in these particular fields earlier.

Also Read | Punjab: 22-Year-Old Woman Raped On Pretext Of Marriage In Amritsar District; Case Registered.

The candidates are advised by the agency to check, cross-check and verify their registered e-mailaddress and ensure that it is their own e-mail address only as NTA will be sending the scanned copy of the scorecard to the registered e-mail address.

In case any candidate faces difficulty in making corrections in the online application form ofNEET (UG) - 2021, the candidate can contact the official website. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)