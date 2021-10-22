Hyderabad, October 22: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) on Thursday declared the results of AP LAWCET 2021. Candidates can check the Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test (AP LAWCET) results 2021 on the official of APSCHE - sche.ap.gov.in. Aspirants need to login with their credentials, including registration number and date of birth, to download the result. AP PGECET Result 2021 Declared At sche.ap.gov.in; Here Are Steps To Check The Result And Rank Card.

The exam was conducted on September 22, 2021, in a single shift from 10 am to 11:30 am. The APSCHE also released rank cards along with the result. The exam was held for admission into 3 year / 5 year Law Courses for the academic year 2021-2022. Maharashtra SSC, HSC supplementary Result 2021 Declared, Candidates Can Check Their Scores Online at mahresult.nic.in.

Here Are Steps To Check The Result:

Visit the official website - sche.ap.gov.in .

. On the home page, click on the tab “AP LAWCET 2021” to check the result.

A new page will open.

Click on the option “Results”, while for downloading the rank card, click on the tab – “Download Rank Card”.

Enter your login credentials and click on view result.

The AP LAWCET 2021 will appear on the screen.

Download the result and take its printout for future use.

Candidates can contact the Convener’s office in case they face any issue in downloading the rank card. As per the official statement, aspirants are advised to download the rank card after one week of publication of the result.

