Amritsar, October 22: A 22-year-old woman was allegedly raped multiple times by a youth in Punjab’s Amritsar district over the past few years. A complaint was registered in the matter last month. On the basis of the complaint, the Chatiwind police have registered a case against the youth on Wednesday, Akashdeep Singh, and his uncle, Dilbagh Singh. Both accused are residents of Tarn Panjwara Khurd village of Tarn Taran district.

According to a report published in The Tribune, the woman had an affair with Akashdeep since 2018. She got married to someone else. However, she divorced her husband at the village panchayat reportedly due to the insistence of the youth. They both again came into a relationship again. Punjab Shocker: Girl Allegedly Gangraped in Ludhiana, 2 Accused Arrested.

The woman alleged that the accused took her to different places. According to the media report, the youth established physical relations with the complainant. As per the woman, Akashdeep’s uncle promised to help the couple in getting married. Punjab Shocker: Minor Girl Raped In Tarn Taran District By 35-Year-Old Man; Case Registered Under POCSO Act.

Both the accused now have switched off their mobile phones. The police have registered the case under section 376 D. A detailed investigation has been started into the matter. The police have launched a manhunt operation to nab the accused.

