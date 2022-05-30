Nuh, May 30 (PTI) Police here rescued a 10-year-old boy from his three kidnappers, who also admitted to have killed an employee of a finance company.

The boy was rescued from Tauru within hours of his kidnap, police said. He was abducted on May 28.

The three accused also confessed to have murdered Bharat Finance employee Sikander on May 27, they added.

Police recovered two country-made pistols, two cartridges and Rs 16.5 in cash from them.

The accused have been identified as Ajay, a resident of Mandarka; Mohin, a resident of Tauru; Harish, a resident of Gurnawat village in Tauru.

According to police, the boy's father on May 28 informed them his son was abducted while he was cycling. The accused had sought Rs 25 lakh in ransom and already taken Rs 16.5 lakh from the victim's family, said police.

"Our anti-narcotics and crime branch team ran a joint operation. We launched a hunt ensuring secrecy and child's safety, and managed to free him from his kidnappers within hours," said SP Varun Singla.

“"he accused in preliminary interrogation have confessed to have killed Bharat Finance employee Sikander during a robbery on May 27. Sikander was stabbed to death in Tauru. We are questioning the accused," added the SP.

