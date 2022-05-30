Srinagar, May 30: Jammu and Kashmir police along with security forces have neutralized two terrorists of proscribed terror outfit JeM in an anti-terrorist operation in South Kashmir's Pulwama district including killer of police personnel Constable Reyaz Ahmad, officials said on Monday.

"Yesterday, at about 17.45 hrs, on a specific input generated by Kulgam Police regarding presence of terrorists in village Gundipora area of Pulwama, a joint cordon & search operation was launched by Pulwama Police, Army (55RR) and CRPF (182/183Bn) in the said area," police said.

During the search operation, as the joint search party approached towards the suspected spot, the terrorists hidden in the residential house of Nazir Ahmad Mir fired indiscriminately upon search party which was retaliated leading to an encounter.

Police said to avoid any collateral damage due to darkness, the operation was suspended during the night hours and in the wee hours on Monday the operation was resumed.

In the ensuing encounter two terrorists identified as Abid Hussain Shah, resident of Monghama Pulwama and Saqib Azad Sofi, resident of Amshipora Shopian affiliated with proscribed terror outfit JeM were killed.

Their bodies were retrieved along with the incriminating materials including two AK rifles from the site of encounter.

"As per police records, both of them were categorized terrorists and were part of groups involved in several terror crime cases including attacks on Police/SF and civilian atrocities. Pertinently, the killed terrorist Abid Shah was involved in recent killing of unarmed policeman Ct Reyaz Ahmad at his residential house at Gadoora area of Pulwama on May 13, 2022," police said.

IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar congratulated the joint forces for carrying out the anti-terrorist operation in professional manner without any collateral damage. He also appreciated the joint team for tracking and neutralizing the terrorists involved in the recent killing of policeman in Pulwama.

While interacting with media, IGP Kashmir said that police have succeeded to a large extent to prevent youth from taking up the arms and are working on multi-dimensional fronts to prevent local terrorist recruitment. Those who motivate and lure young boys towards terrorism are being booked under PSA. He also said that, we are also tracking new recruits through technical surveillance and bringing them back.

