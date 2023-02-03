Bhubaneswar, Feb 3 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in Odisha Jaynarayan Mishra gave up his personal security officer (PSO) on Friday, claiming that he has lost faith in the police force following the murder of state minister Naba Kishore Das in the presence of security personnel.

Das was gunned down by an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) in Jharsuguda district on January 29. He succumbed to his bullet injuries later that day.

Demanding a CBI probe into the murder, the senior BJP leader said, "As I have no faith in the Odisha Police any longer, there is no point in retaining the PSO provided by the state government."

Mishra's action came a day after he sought central security for the accused.

Meanwhile, DGP S K Bansal, at a media briefing, said that the Odisha Police is holding discussions with the SPG (special protection group), which provides security to all VVIPs including the prime minister, over ways to strengthen its safeguarding measures.

As for the slain minister, the Odisha police have placed his PSO under suspension, he said.

"We will review and investigate the events of the day, and decided on the punishment if lapses are found," the DGP stated.

Meanwhile, police sources said Crime Branch officers, probing into the murder, visited the rented residence of accused Gopal Das at Brajarajnagar during the day to find out more details about him.

