Amethi, February 3: Union Minister Smriti Irani has directed the district magistrates of Amethi and Rae Bareilly to send more than 25,000 abandoned cattle to shelters in the five assembly segments of her parliamentary constituency.

Irani, the Women and Child Development minister, in a letter to the magistrates of both the districts, said there are 25,397 stray animals in their areas that destroy farmers' crops. Smriti Irani Enjoys Knitting in Car After Being Stuck in Traffic Jam Between Lucknow and Kanpur (Watch Video).

Four assembly segments -- Gauriganj, Amethi, Tiloi and Jagdishpur in Irani's Amethi parliamentary constituency are in Amethi district while the Salon segment is in Rae Bareilly district. Smriti Irani Denies Allegations of Her 18-Year-Old Daughter Running an Illegal Bar in Goa.

In view of the stray cattle menace being faced by the farmers, Irani sent teams to every village in all development blocks of the five assembly segments to collect data on abandoned cattle, her representative Vijay Gupta said on Friday.

Gupta said 7,065 stray cattle were found at villages in the Amethi segment, 1,509 in Gauriganj, 3,573 in Jagdishpur and 3,122 in Tiloi. Another 10,128 stray cattle were found in the Salon assembly segment of Rae Bareilly district. The stray cattle menace is a serious matter in Uttar Pradesh and also becomes an issue during elections.

