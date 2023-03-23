Bhubaneswar, Mar 23 (PTI) Odisha government has announced waiver of entertainment tax on Hindi film 'Zwigato', which was entirely shoot in Bhubaneswar, officials said on Monday.

Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik approved a proposal to this effect on Wednesday.

The movie is directed by Nandita Das with actors Kapil Sharma and Sahana Goswami in the lead roles.

The film depicts the life of a food delivery boy and his struggle.

As Odisha government has been promoting the state as a destination for shooting films through its proactive policies, the state government announced Zwigato tax-free. This will promote the tourism potential and provide employment opportunities for the talented local youth, the official said.

Patnaik joined a special screening of 'Zwigato' at 'Naveen Niwas', his residence, on Wednesday evening and appreciated Nandita's efforts in promoting Odisha as a destination for shooting commercial films.

He praised 'Zwigato' for successfully presenting the struggle of common men in cities, besides the artistic portrayal.

'Zwigato' will succeed in giving a positive message for social change and human values, Patnaik hoped.

