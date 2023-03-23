Surat, March 23: A court in Surat in Gujarat on Thursday held Congress leader Rahul Gandhi guilty in a 2019 criminal defamation case filed in connection with his "Modi surname" remarks.

The case was filed against Gandhi for his alleged “how come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname?” remarks on a complaint lodged by BJP MLA and former Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi. Rahul Gandhi Found Guilty by Surat District Court in Criminal Defamation Case Over Alleged ‘Modi Surname’ Remark.

The Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad made the remarks while addressing a rally at Kolar in Karnataka ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Rahul Gandhi Says ‘I Haven’t Spoken Against India, Will Speak in House if Allowed’ (Watch Video).

The court of Chief Judicial Magistrate HH Varma had last week concluded hearing final arguments from both sides and set March 23 to pronounce its judgment in the four-year-old defamation case.

